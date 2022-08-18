Peloton is set to report its latest results on August 25th. The consensus expectation is that the company will report a loss per share of $0.77 on sales of $683 million. If so, this would represent another disappointing quarter in terms of sales. Last quarter revenues came in at $964 million, which was a tad below the consensus forecast of $970 million. Peloton also reported a loss per share of $2.27 which was considerably worse than the estimated $0.83 per share.

Lockdown darling

Peloton manufactures and distributes two main fitness devices, the Peloton Bike and Tread. These are top end, stylish pieces of exercise equipment. But unlike the usual exercise bikes and treadmills, Peloton’s are connected to the internet so users can have virtual group workout sessions. The company saw a massive increase in sales during the pandemic as government imposed Covid lockdowns had people looking for things they could do at home. With its internet-connected high-end product, Peloton hit the zeitgeist and its share price rose from around $18 in March 2020 to $171 in June 2021, an increase of 850%. But to justify an ever-increasing share price, corporations must show ever-increasing sales. In Peloton’s case, this was unsustainable once widespread vaccination led to a softening in Covid restrictions. As is typical with stocks that fly too close to the sun, Peloton’s subsequently crashed back down to earth. It is currently trading around $13.

Challenges and responses

Peloton makes money in two main ways: one is selling the highly priced equipment, while the second is by charging its users a monthly subscription fee for the group workout. In addition, it makes some money through selling its own brand of sportswear and accessories. Back in February Peloton lost its CEO and sacked 2,800 employees. Then in April it cut the prices on both its premium products. But in a surprise move earlier this month, the company changed tack. While the price of its original bike is unchanged, it has raised the cost of its Bike+ by $500 to $2,495 in most regions. Its Tread machine goes up by $800 to $3,495. It is also laying off an additional 800 staff members as the company shifts production of its equipment from the US to an outside Taiwanese contractor. This latest turnaround suggests that April’s price cuts didn’t have the desired effect on sales. Judging by the market reaction, investors aren’t convinced price rises will either.

Difficult environment

It’s difficult to know what will work for Peloton in the current economic environment. Eighteen months ago, there was still plenty of demand and customers had time and money to burn, thanks to furloughs and stimulus payments. Now, inflation is high, and wages aren’t keeping up. In an environment where people are cutting back on streaming subscriptions and other discretionary items, it’s hardly surprising that Peloton should be suffering too. A business model which relies on sales of (ever more) highly priced pieces of kit which take you nowhere, while charging you a monthly fee to get shouted at by a ‘virtual’ trainer, may have had its day, especially as we’re now free to go to the gym again. Maybe Peloton will see a pick-up in sales and get rid of the inventory overhang of the old bikes. It may even get its stock price back up to the September 2019 IPO level of $29. But to recapture the dizzy heights of $171 per share from last year would probably require another global lockdown. And nobody wants to see that.