Pelosi: US House will bring impeachment legislation to floor

Nancy Pelosi has said that the US House will bring impeachment legislation to the floor under the 25th Amendment.
Speaker Pelosi said that Democrats will attempt to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Pence to strip President Trump of his powers using the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution as the WSJ explained.
''Democrats moved toward impeaching President Trump over the riot at the US Capitol as soon as this week as lawmakers of both parties condemned the president’s rhetoric and called on him to resign.
One article of impeachment that accuses Mr. Trump of inciting an insurrection was close to having enough support to pass the House. Meanwhile, more GOP lawmakers said Sunday Mr. Trump should resign.''
A second Senate Republican on Sunday called on President Trump to “resign and go away” over his incitement of the mob.
“The best way for our country,” Republican Sen. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania said, “is for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible.”
He became the second GOP senator, after Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), to tell the president that it was time to go.
Market implications
Democratic calls for impeachment have gained momentum with a top House Democrat’s prediction that a vote could come as early as Tuesday.
However, considering Trump’s term is ending in 10 days, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said all 100 senators would have to consent to fast-tracking a trial or any business of substance before Inauguration Day, an unlikely prospect.
However, the Democrats say impeachment is still vital.
For US politics, it will signal that Trump’s behaviour is unacceptable.
For markets, it would be significant because it could also result in barring him and his protectionist governance of the nation from running for office again, as he has hinted he might.
Meanwhile, markets are taking the situation in their stride and are instead being driven on the expectation that President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration will pass bigger fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending plans.
The sentiment has enabled US stocks to print new highs and has sent bonds to 11-month lows.
The US dollar has subsequently rallied on the rise in yields and a stubbornly bullish outlook for the US economy and the covid vaccine.
