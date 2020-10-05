Pelosi tells MSNBC she is being regularly tested for COVID-19, Pelosi and Mnuchin to exchange proposals

FOX Business has reported that the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will exchange proposals later this afternoon.
Markets have been waiting to hear from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on MSNBC.
She tells the media channel that she is being regularly tested for COVID-19 and is waiting on results of test she took today; her test on Friday was negative.
We are waiting to hear more about the stimulus plans though.
Jake Sherman has just tweeted the following:
Just grabbed @SpeakerPelosi after her @MSNBC appearance. Asked if she expects a covid relief deal this week:— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 5, 2020
“One way or another — depends on if they really want to crush the virus, honor our heroes and put money in the pockets of the American people.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady below 0.7200 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair spent the day confined to a tight range, despite risk-appetite and the dollar’s broad weakness. Market players cautious, anticipating a dovish RBA.
XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920
Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.
USD/JPY pair pressures 105.80 high on risk-on mood
USD/JPY flirted with the 105.80 resistance level, trading nearby. US Treasury yields reached a multi-week high on hopes for US fiscal stimulus, Trump’s health.
Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?
WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark
WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.