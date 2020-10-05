Pelosi tells MSNBC she is being regularly tested for COVID-19, Pelosi and Mnuchin to exchange proposals

FOX Business has reported that the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will exchange proposals later this afternoon.

Markets have been waiting to hear from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on MSNBC.

She tells the media channel that she is being regularly tested for COVID-19 and is waiting on results of test she took today; her test on Friday was negative.

We are waiting to hear more about the stimulus plans though.

Jake Sherman has just tweeted the following: