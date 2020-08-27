Pelosi says Democrats are willing “to meet in the middle” with a $2.2 trillion bil

US House Speaker Pelosi, after talks with White House chief of staff Meadows, says White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people on coronavirus relief.
Key notes
- Pelosi says Democrats are willing "to meet in the middle" with a $2.2 trillion bill.
- Pelosi says Democrats are willing to resume negotiations once republicans start to take this process seriously.
Market implications
Democrats wanted a relief package that cost more than $3 trillion. The White House wants a relief bill that closer to $1 trillion and baulked at the Democrats’ offer of a $2 trillion bill prior to the impasse.
To make matters even more complicated, Senate Republicans want an even smaller bill and recently proposed a “skinny” version that would cost just $500 billion.
The road appears long for an agreement and that is undermining the US economic recovery which could eventually start to be reflected in higher-end US stocks and weigh on risk sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading at fresh 2020 highs, heading towards 0.7300
The Aussie is among the most benefited from the Fed’s shift in monetary policy, as equities jumped higher. AUD/USD trades near its year high at 0.7290.
USD/JPY nears 106.70, retreats modestly
The firmer tone of US Treasury yields and Wall Street’s advance sent USD/JPY to fresh weekly hind. August Tokyo inflation coming up next.
XAU/USD under water following US dollar's bounce back to life
Gold markets had seen volatile price action leading into the Jackson Hole event with spot prices trading in a range of between $1,910.23 and $1,976.65 on the day.
BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour
Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.