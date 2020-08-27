Pelosi says Democrats are willing “to meet in the middle” with a $2.2 trillion bil

US House Speaker Pelosi, after talks with White House chief of staff Meadows, says White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people on coronavirus relief.

Key notes

Pelosi says Democrats are willing "to meet in the middle" with a $2.2 trillion bill.

Pelosi says Democrats are willing to resume negotiations once republicans start to take this process seriously.

Market implications

Democrats wanted a relief package that cost more than $3 trillion. The White House wants a relief bill that closer to $1 trillion and baulked at the Democrats’ offer of a $2 trillion bill prior to the impasse.

To make matters even more complicated, Senate Republicans want an even smaller bill and recently proposed a “skinny” version that would cost just $500 billion.

The road appears long for an agreement and that is undermining the US economic recovery which could eventually start to be reflected in higher-end US stocks and weigh on risk sentiment.