Pelosi responded Trump’s idea of moving the November elections, congressional authority needed to do so

The HIll reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to President Trump’s tweet floating the idea of moving the November elections by tweeting a quote from the Constitution that cites the congressional authority needed to do so.

“Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution states: ‘The Congress may determine the Time of choosing the Electors, and the Day on which they shall give their Votes; which Day shall be the same throughout the United States,’” Pelosi tweeted Thursday.

Pelosi’s tweet was in response to Trump’s tweet from earlier in the day floating the idea of moving Election Day — which as president he lacks the power to do unilaterally. He also again slammed mail-in voting, with baseless claims that it leads to voter fraud.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Market implications

The US markets did not like this tweet one bit and the US dollar, which is under immense pressure, is under extreme scrutiny: