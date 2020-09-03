Pelosi, Mnuchin informally agree on stopgap bill, ABC News reports – Reuters

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have informally agreed on a stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with a phone call between the two officials.  

In a developing story, ABC reported that the proposal to fund the government at current levels could avoid a shutdown before the November election, and potentially through the end of the year,.

"House Democrats are for a clean continuing resolution," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told ABC News.

Market implications

This would offer some relief to a market that has been overstretched and falling ahead of today's critical Nonfarm payrolls report. 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Depressed near one-week low under 0.7300, Aussie Retail Sales, US NFP eyed

AUD/USD: Depressed near one-week low under 0.7300, Aussie Retail Sales, US NFP eyed

AUD/USD sellers attack lower end of the recent 0.7265-82 trading range after flashing three-day losing streak. The aussie pair begins the key trading day, comprising the US employment data. US Dollar Index staged three-day run-up despite mixed data.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious

EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious

After bottoming at 1.1788, EUR/USD returned to the 1.1850 price zone. Strong US employment data ahead of the NFP report was overshadowed by collapsing Wall Street.

EUR/USD News

Gold consolidates $1,930, key support line, US NFP probe bears

Gold consolidates $1,930, key support line, US NFP probe bears

Gold prices seesaw around weekly low after bouncing off an ascending trend line from March 20. Markets may witness the typical pre-NFP trading lull while Sino-American tension and US stimulus headlines may offer intermediate moves.

Gold News

WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals

WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals

WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.

Oil News

800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower

800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower

With less than 24 hours to go before the next US jobs report, it was finally time for investors to take profits on overstretched equity positions...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures