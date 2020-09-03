Pelosi, Mnuchin informally agree on stopgap bill, ABC News reports – Reuters

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have informally agreed on a stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, ABC News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with a phone call between the two officials.

In a developing story, ABC reported that the proposal to fund the government at current levels could avoid a shutdown before the November election, and potentially through the end of the year,.

"House Democrats are for a clean continuing resolution," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told ABC News.

Market implications

This would offer some relief to a market that has been overstretched and falling ahead of today's critical Nonfarm payrolls report.