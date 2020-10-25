Pelosi: I hope for stimulus answers tomorrow

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper that she will continue to negotiate rather than listen to calls from some moderate Democrats to set aside differences and take a stimulus deal now.

''I never give up home...we will have some answers on Monday'', Nacy said in repose to Tapper's question as to whether a deal can be arranged before the election day on 3rd November.

Market implications

Investors have been lead down the garden path on empty progress reports between the negotiations.

This has led to Wall Street treading water as investors were left hanging, waiting to see if a long-awaited agreement will finally be reached.

For the week, the Dow was down 0.9%, with the S&P 500 0.5% lower and the Nasdaq down 1.1%.