PBOC’s Zhou: Yuan fx rate should be relatively stable in 2017

PBOC’s Zhou: Yuan fx rate should be relatively stable in 2017By Dhwani Mehta
People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Zhou Xiaochuan crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on financial reforms at a briefing in Beijing.
Key Headlines:
Many reasons for FX (i.e. Yuan) volatility in 2016
US Fed a factor contributes to Yuan volatility
US change after Trump win has led to USD rise
Difficult to forecast 2017 rate for the Yuan
Yuan fx rate should be relatively stable in 2017
Chaos seen in China's asset management sector