PBOC’s Zhou: Yuan fx rate should be relatively stable in 2017

People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Zhou Xiaochuan crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on financial reforms at a briefing in Beijing.

Key Headlines:

Many reasons for FX (i.e. Yuan) volatility in 2016

US Fed a factor contributes to Yuan volatility

US change after Trump win has led to USD rise

Difficult to forecast 2017 rate for the Yuan

Yuan fx rate should be relatively stable in 2017

Chaos seen in China's asset management sector