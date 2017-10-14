PBOC’s Zhou: Economic indicators show "stabilized and stronger growth"By Dhwani Mehta
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is out with a statement from the Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, as he sounds optimistic on the economy ahead of the Congress.
China's once-every-five-years Communist Party Congress commences this Wednesday, Oct 18th.
Key Points:
Economy expected to grow 7% in H2
Economic indicators show "stabilized and stronger growth"
Growth momentum"may continue in the second half"
"Positive progress has been achieved in economic transformation"
"China will continue to pursue a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, with a comprehensive set of policies to strengthen areas of weakness"
