PBOC's Yi: Trade war to have temporary depreciation effect on CNY - Bloomberg

The US-China trade war would have a temporary depreciation effect on China's Yuan (CNY), the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gand said on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

Yi added further that the Chinese currency will continue to be stable around the equilibrium level and assured markets that Chins has ample policy room to provide stimulus in case trade wars worsen.

Key quote

Talks on trde with the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at G20 would be "difficult".