PBOC’s Yi: There is relatively big policy room, but should treasure such policy room

More comments are flowing in from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang, as he continues to speak at the 70th-anniversary celebrations of the Chinese central bank.

China's economy faces some downward pressure. In no rush to take big policy easing steps. There is a relatively big policy room but should treasure such policy room. Some people worry that major economies may exhaust monetary policy tools amid talk of negative interest rates.

USD/CNY keeps its corrective mode intact from six-day tops, now trading modestly flat around 7.1150 levels.