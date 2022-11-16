Following his meeting at the G20 Summit, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said that “talks with US Treasury Secretary Yellen are direct and constructive.”
Earlier on, US Treasury officials said Yellen was keen to discuss China’s plans to ease its Covid restrictions and how it will deal with problems in its property sector when they get together.
Nothing is heard from Yellen so far.
Market reaction
The above comments have little to no impact on the AUDUSD pair, as it keeps its range at around 0.6750, almost unchanged on the day.
