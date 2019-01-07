PBOC's Yi: Roadmap set at G20 on trade very constructive

Adding to his earlier comments about the state of the Chinese economy, People's Bank of China (PBoC) Governor Yi Gang said that the roadmap set at the G20 on the U.S.-China trade negotiations was very constructive and said that the result of the G20 was better than expected in that regard.

The market doesn't seem to be reacting to these remarks. Nevertheless, Wall Street is set to start to the day sharply higher as signalled by the 1.15% gain witnessed in the S&P 500 Futures.