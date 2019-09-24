PBOC’s Yi: Overall financial risks are contained

People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking about the monetary policy and economy.

Key Quotes:

Overall financial risks are contained. Overall financing costs for firms down 1% from last year. Foreign ownership cap in finance to be lifted by end 2020. Risks in shadow banking, some key institutions resolved. Monetary policy aims to serve the domestic economy. Economic growth still in reasonable range. Will maintain prudent monetary policy. Will not resort to flood like stimulus. Financing costs for small firms showed significant declines this year.

The Chinese Yuan is seen correcting lower from multi-day lows vs. the US dollar, finding support from the conciliatory remarks from the PBOC officials. At the press time, USD/CNY returns to the red zone and prints session lows at 7.1132.