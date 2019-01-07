PBOC's Yi: Growth rate will continue to moderate as economy gets larger and larger

While speaking at a conference in Helsinki, People's Bank of China (PBoC) Governor Yi Gang stated that the Chinese economy was growing close to its potential and argued that the growth rate of the economy would continue to moderate as it gets "larger and larger."

"We don't have inflation or deflation pressures," Yi said. "2% is a comfortable range for inflation, jobless rate at 5% is close to the natural rate."

Earlier today, the PBoC said that it will play an active role in responding to China-US trade frictions.