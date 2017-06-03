PBOC’s Yi Gang: Will maintain exchange rate policy framework

PBOC’s Yi Gang: Will maintain exchange rate policy frameworkBy Dhwani Mehta
The Chinese central bank (PBOC) deputy governor Yi Gang is back on the wires, via Reuters, this time speaking on the exchange rate policy framework and interest rates.
Key Points:
China has kept Yuan basically stable at reasonable and balanced level
Will maintain exchange rate policy framework
Continue policy framework of managed flows, based on market supply and demand with reference to basket
Still need to consider health of China's economy in any decision on whether to raise interest rates