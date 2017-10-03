PBOC’s Yi: China will definitely not devalue the Yuan to stimulate exports

PBOC’s Yi: China will definitely not devalue the Yuan to stimulate exportsBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting comments from the PBOC deputy governor Yi Gang delivered in an interview with China's Economic Daily newspaper.
Key Headlines:
China will definitely not devalue the Yuan to stimulate exports
It will definitely not engage in a currency war
This is because China is a responsible major economy
Need to stabilise China's overall debt levels, slow down pace of rise
China will develop direct financing to help deleverage