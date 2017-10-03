PBOC’s Yi: China will definitely not devalue the Yuan to stimulate exports

By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters reporting comments from the PBOC deputy governor Yi Gang delivered in an interview with China's Economic Daily newspaper.

Key Headlines:

China will definitely not devalue the Yuan to stimulate exports

It will definitely not engage in a currency war

This is because China is a responsible major economy

Need to stabilise China's overall debt levels, slow down pace of rise

China will develop direct financing to help deleverage