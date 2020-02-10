PBOC’s Ma: China should consider lowering benchmark interest rates

Ma Jun, an external adviser to the People's Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy committee (MPC), suggested that the country’s monetary authorities consider lowering benchmark interest rates to help businesses better weather tough times, per Global Times.

Meanwhile, China’s Commerce Ministry came out with a statement, citing that they are closely monitoring the impact of coronavirus outbreak on foreign trade.

Additional Comments:

Will expand imports of meat and other supplies concerning people's livelihoods in shortage. No reason to adopt intervention policies on international trade due to coronavirus. Hopes other countries will cooperate, provide favorable conditions for normal trade.

FXStreet Indonesian Site - new domain!

Access it at www.fxstreet-id.com