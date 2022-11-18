The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) adviser Liu Shijin said in a statement on Friday, “China's GDP target for 2023 should be at least 5%.”
Additional quotes
2023 growth could be higher if end covid impact occurs in the 1H of 2023.
The most pressing priority is to restore China’s growth rate to the normal range.
Market reaction
USDCNY was last seen trading at 7.1229, down 0.47% on the day.
