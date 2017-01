Huang Yiping, a member of PBOC's monetary policy committee, was on the wires last hour, speaking with Xinhua News Agency, commenting on the Chinese growth outlook for 2017.

Key Headlines:

GDP target for 2017 should be in the 6 to 7% range (was 6.5 to 7% in in 2016)

Unlikely to see large-scale monetary loosening

Can't rule out tightening