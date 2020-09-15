PBOC: Will push forward loan prime rate reform

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) pledged to promote reforms on the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), in a statement released on Tuesday.

The Chinese central bank said it will improve the monetary policy adjustment and transmission mechanism.

USD/CNY sell-off extends

The above comments exacerbate the pain in USD/CNY, as the yuan remains on the driver’s seat amid upbeat Chinese economic data.

The cross dived to the lowest levels since May 2019 at 6.7730, now trading at 6.7741. The spot is losing 0.50% on the day.