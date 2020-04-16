PBOC: Will maintain normalization of monetary policy as long as possible

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Thursday, it will maintain normalization of monetary policy as long as possible.

The Chinese central bank said that it will also keep room for monetary policy adjustment.

PBOC will explore a new framework for managing liquidity and injecting reserve money, the statement said.

The central bank also said it will continue to guide credit funds to support smaller firms via targeted RRR cuts, re-lending and other measures.