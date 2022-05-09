In its latest Q1 monetary policy implementation report, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said that it will keep economic operations within a reasonable range.
Additional takeaways
Will not resort to flood-like stimulus.
Will keep liquidity reasonably ample.
Will keep macro leverage ratio basically stable.
Will closely watch inflation trend, keep prices stable.
Will closely monitor monetary policy adjustments by developed economies.
Prudent monetary policy will step up support for real economy.
Will not use property as short-term stimulus for economy.
Will prioritize stability, take steps to boost confidence.
Will support rigid housing demand, step up support for housing lease financing.
