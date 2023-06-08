PBOC Vice Governor: Central bank has ability to maintain stable FX market operations

A Vice Governor at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Thursday, the central bank has the ability to maintain stable FX market operations.
He said that “we have confidence, conditions and capacity to maintain stable operations of the FX market.”
Additional quotes
Market is generally stable.
Yuan market expectation and cross-border capital flows are relatively stable.
As the federal reserve nears the end of this rate hike cycle, USD strength is hardly sustainable.
External impact on the yuan is expected to weaken.
