PBOC to tighten supervision of shadow banking business

PBOC to tighten supervision of shadow banking businessBy Dhwani Mehta
The Chinese central bank (PBOC) is trying hard to tighten supervision of shadow banking business, and its latest effort the bank said that it will include off-balance sheet wealth management products into its risk-assessment framework next year for gauging risk to the financial system.
The PBOC also urged financial institutions to strengthen liquidity management and keep next year's lending growth at a "rational and appropriate" pace, CCTV reports.