PBOC to step up easing, won't borrow Fed playbook – Reuters

Citing three sources familiar with the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy discussions, Reuters reports that the Chinese central bank is likely to ease its policy to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the three sources warned the debt worries and property market risks will not allow the PBOC to follow the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) aggressive policy easing action.

Key quotes

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will boost credit and lower funding costs, especially for small firms seen as vital for growth and jobs, and accommodate increased fiscal spending. The central bank will largely rely on a mix of liquidity policy tools to support the economy, such as RRR and various lending facilities, and price-based tools including various market rates and its benchmark lending rate - the loan prime rate (LPR). The PBOC will step up monetary policy easing, but it’s impossible for it to follow the Federal Reserve. The PBOC will take a step by step approach and reserve some ammunition.

AUD/USD reaction

Australian dollar seems to have turned deaf ears to the likelihood of more PBOC easing, as AUD/USD trades with sizable losses below 0.6150, at the press time.