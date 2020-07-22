PBOC to pause easing as economy recovers – Reuters

Citing four sources involved in the internal policy discussions, Reuters reports that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to pause its monetary policy easing, as it doesn’t see any immediate need.

Key quotes

“Will keep conditions accommodative to support a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.”

“Wants to avoid the side-effects caused by an excessive stimulus, such as a surge in debt and risks of bubbles in the property market.”

"We should keep monetary policy stable in the near term and leave some space for the future."

Market reaction

The sentiment is seen souring on the PBOC news while the US-China tensions add to a fresh risk-aversion wave in Europe. The US dollar is recovering ground across the board on flight to safety.