PBOC to inject more liquidity in December – China Press

The China Securities Journal carried an opinion piece on Wednesday, citing the Chinese analysts, as they predict the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injecting more funds next month.

Key Quotes:

“The PBOC is expected to inject more liquidity into the financial system in December in an attempt to avoid the seasonal impact of earlier policy rate cuts.

The PBOC could increase the medium-term lending facility (MLF), pledge supplementary lending (PSL), or even restart injecting 14 and 28-day reverse repos.

These measures would be required because year-end financial supervision could increase the demand for funds.”