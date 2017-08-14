PBoC stays neutral and prudent – UOB

PBoC stays neutral and prudent – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
Suan Teck Kin, CFA at Global Economics & Markets Research at UOB Group, assessed the recent stance from the PBoC following its Second Quarter Monetary Policy Implementation Report (August 11).
Key Quotes
“PBoC extended its “neutral and prudent” policy stance while keeping the focus on managing and preventing systemic risks”.
“While credit creation remained steady and PBoC keeping liquidity stable, loan interest rates have moved higher in 2Q and are likely to bias higher in the months ahead”.
“The central bank also focused on market determination of the RMB and recent refinement in RMB fixing methodology, which is consistent with our expectation of widening of the daily trading bands in the months ahead”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.