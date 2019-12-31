PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at strongest level since Aug. 6

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.9762, the strongest level since August 6. The central bank on Monday fixed the daily reference rate at 6.9805.
USD/JPY hits 19-day low despite steepening of US yield curve
USD/JPY is trading at 19-day lows below 108.70. Yen is drawing bids despite the steepening of the US Treasury yield curve. Markets are offering dollars amid the continued de-escalation of US-China trade tensions.
AUD/USD respects no change in China’s Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD shrugs off China’s December month activity numbers while taking rounds to 0.7000 amid early Tuesday. China’s December month PMIs fail to offer any clear direction as the headlines NBS Manufacturing PMI stood unchanged at 50.2 vs. 50.1 expected.
Year in Review: What Shaped FX in 2019
2019 has been a busy year for the financial markets. The biggest driving forces were trade war, global easing, Brexit and record-breaking moves in US stocks. 2019 was a good year for the Canadian dollar and sterling and a challenging one for the euro.
Gold prints fresh three-month high above $1520, takes-out 61.8% Fib
Gold escalates the week-start rise towards the key near-term resistance. Bulls are now gearing up to confront the September 24 high, near $1,525, ahead of targeting the September month top, at $1,557.
GBP/USD bulls lapping up US dollar weakness to a 38.2% Fibo target
GBP/USD retracing downtrend to a 38/2% Fibo target. Brexit and Sino/US trade negotiations to be in the driver's seat early 2020 doors. The US dollar bulls testing critical support below 200-DMA.