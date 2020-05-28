The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the daily yuan reference rate at 7.1277 versus Wednesday's fix at 7.1092.
AUD/USD remains on the front foot after RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s comments. The RBA policymaker says the evidence so far is the economic package is working.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from 107.65, prints two-day winning streak. The yen pair recently benefited from the US dollar’s broad safe-haven demand mainly backed by the tension between the US and China.
Gold prices pull back from a two-week low of $1,693.78. The bullion defies the previous three-day decline while taking clues from the US-China tension and hopes of Fed’s QE. Increasing odds of Quantitative Easing (QE) at the Fed offers additional support to the recovery.
WTI remains pressured after flashing the heaviest loss in a month the previous day. API stockpile grew 8.731 million barrels versus an expected drop of 4.8 million barrels. EIA data, US-China story will be the key to follow for fresh impulse.
The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility. Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom.