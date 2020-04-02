The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0995 versus Wednesday's fix at 7.0771.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY challenges highs near 107.50 as S&P 500 futures rally
USD/JPY snaps two-day losing streak while bouncing off the two-week low to probe the 107.50, mainly driven by the rally in S&P 500 futures. However, further gains may remain elusive amid risk-off action in the Asian equities.
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive
AUD/USD fails to cheer better than forecast activity numbers from home and China. Globally rising coronavirus cases, extended lockdowns in Europe and grim words from key policymakers favor risk-off.
Gold building a bullish case as COVID-19 reigns
The gold price has lost some bullish support of late as the US dollar moves higher, ending the last quarter on the front foot as a relatively illiquid market sees exaggerated moves adding to the upside support.
WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control
While extending its recovery moves from the previous day, WTI clears the $21.00 mark, with a high of $21.20, while taking rounds to $21.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US leader expects Russia-Saudi Arabia “to work it out.”
Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims
If the first day of April is a taste of what's to come, it will be a very rocky second quarter. After falling more than 24% between January and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged opened down more than -700 points.