The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0746 vs Tuesday's fix at 7.0708.
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news
With Brexit tensions on paramount, GBP/USD awaits confirmation of recent rally while taking a step back to 1.2760 amid the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. DUP, Tory and Irish members seem to dislike the UK PM’s Brexit deal.
USD/JPY bulls in control, seeking a test of the critical 200-DMA
USD/JPY was heading towards a test of the 200-day moving average overnight in a risk-on market place. The pair were climbing from 108.30 to 108.90 to score a two-month high, a stone throw away from the 200-DMA at 109.07.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.