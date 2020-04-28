The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0710 versus Monday's fix at 7.0703.
USD/JPY holding steady in 107's as markets lean bullish
A bullish start to the weak sees USD/JPY consolidated on familiar grounds. Easing on self-distancing measures in European the US are cheered by markets. The second wave of infections could be prevented with the right actions, according to the WHO.
AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues
AUD/USD remains on the front foot near the multi-week high. Expectations of easing lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and many other developed economies seem to favor the latest upbeat sentiment.
WTI put options for June trade at negative price
WTI puts traded at a negative strike for the first time on record. Surplus oil is filling up storage capacities across the globe. OPEC+ output cut deal is set to take effect from May 1.
Gold: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The daily chart, too, is reporting a bearish Doji reversal pattern – the yellow metal fell nearly 1% on Monday, validating or confirming the bull fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle.
EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week
This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release. The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.