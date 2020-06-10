The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 7.0703 versus Tuesday's fix at 7.0711.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound capped by downbeat Chinese CPI/ PPI
AUD/USD's rebound from near 0.6930 region lost legs at 0.6965 after the Chinese inflation figures disappointed in May, still suggesting that the world's top consumer is not out the woods yet. Focus shifts to the FOMC decision for the next direction.
USD/JPY seesaws near one-week low, under 108.00, as risk tone sours
USD/JPY sellers catch a breath around the multi-day low near 107.60 after the two-day losses. The pair struggles for a firm direction following the latest downside. Second-tier data from Japan, qualitative catalysts can offer intermediate moves ahead of the FOMC.
Gold holding in positive territory ahead of the Fed showdown
Gold prices have been elevated, taking back territory in the 1700s while risk appetite has cooled in the US and Europe. The market has been due for a rest as investors take stock of a rally that saw the S&P 500 erase its year-to-date losses at the start of this week.
WTI: Monthly support line eyed amid pullback below $38.50
WTI benchmark snaps the previous day’s recovery moves from $37.26. Other than the energy benchmark’s failure to cross $38.55, bearish MACD also favors the odds of further downside towards the monthly support near $36.95.
US dollar: 3 things to watch for in June FOMC
The USD traded lower against all of the European currencies on Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. Investors took profits on risk trades as the DJIA closed lower for the first time in 8 trading days.