The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0703 versus Friday's fix at 7.0803.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Depressed below 108 amid coronavirus fears
USD/JPY fails to keep the week-start jump. Trade sentiment remains heavy amid uncertainty over the easing of global lockdowns. BOJ will be the key amid concerns over scrapping the bond purchase limit, cutting economic forecasts.
AUD/USD stays below 0.6400 on a new week as risk aversion prevails
AUD/USD snaps the three-day winning streak. The coronavirus-led fears remain as the upside barrier despite the greenback weakness. No major data/events up for publishing on the economic calendar, virus updates will be the key to watch.
Gold: Mildly heavy above $1,700 amid less active markets in Asia
Gold fails to extend the late Friday's recovery moves. A lack of major catalysts keeps the bullion traders clueless amid a broad risk-off wave. US virus data keeps challenging the ease of lockdowns, Australia/Japan seem to near the decision.
WTI: Justifies Friday’s Doji with a soft start to the week below $17.00
WTI snaps three-day winning streak after a trend-reversal suggestion candlestick formation on Friday. 10-day SMA, 12-day-old resistance line guard immediate upside. $10.00 holds the key to further downside.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.