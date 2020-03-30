The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0477 versus Friday's fix at 7.0427.
USD/JPY better offered in COVID-19 risk off markets
Markets are stand-offish in the open this week, supporting a bid in the yen. USD/JPY is sliding from a high of 107.97 to 107.36 so far as COVID-19 continues to disturb investors. Friday was a risk-off session for markets in the US, with stocks down across the board.
AUD/USD: Reverses lower from 0.6184, Friday's close pivotal
With the US dollar again attracting haven bids on coronavirus pandemic fears, the AUD/USD pair is feeling the pull of gravity in Asia. Global markets continue to struggle as the virus outbreak in the US worsened over the weekend.
Gold seesaws around $1,630 as coronavirus woes prevail
Gold prices fail to hold onto early-day uptick. US stock futures, treasury yields down amid risk-off. US President Trump extends social-distancing until April 30, Japan's government to extend the entry ban.
WTI drops to one-week low, around $22.00, on demand-supply concerns
WTI registers three-day losing streak, tests the lowest in a week. Coronavirus fears weigh on the demand outlook, supply remains high. Energy traders pay a little heed to geopolitical concerns relating to Saudi Arabia and North Korea.
Will the stock market rally continue? And will the NFP trigger another bout of turbulence?
The coronavirus outbreak and the economic fallout will continue to be the main driver of the markets this week. Although the number of cases in China is falling, the situation is worsening outside the Asian nation.