The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0385 versus Tuesday's fix at 7.0400.
GBP/USD consolidates recent losses to 1.3120 amid doubts over Conservatives’ majority
GBP/USD pulls back from the recently flashed 3 dy low to 1.3122 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair plummeted after YouGov’s latest poll suggested that the ruling Conservatives will struggle for the majority after Dec 12 elections.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike
US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.
AUD/USD supported above 0.68 despite poor Aussie data, tariffs uncertainty
AUD/USD manages to hold above the 0.68 handle despite plummeting Australian Consumer Sentiment and looming US tariffs hike uncertainty, as the focus now shifts to the FOMC for fresh impetus.
XAU/USD rolling into Asia below $1465/oz
Gold is hovering near four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and its 50/100 SMAs. However, traders should be aware that the FOMC on Wednesday could lead to high volatility.
YouGov Final Projection: Conservative Majority by 28
YouGov's much awaited final prediction is out: A conservative majority of 28. 9 Tory losses are also easily within the margin of error. In all 23 seats are in the 0-4 point range. Tories are involved in 21 of them.