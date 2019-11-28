The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0271 versus Wednesday's fix at 7.0349.
EUR/USD battles 1.10 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.10 after US data beat expectations. Q3 GDP was upgraded to 2.1% and Durable Goods Orders jumped in October.
GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Off six-month highs as President Trump signs Hong Kong Democracy bill
The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.
Gold firmer on news that Pres. Trump signed Hong Kong bill
Gold has popped a few bucks on the news that US President Trump has said signed the Honk Kong bill and subsequently said, "I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong.
Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill
Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.