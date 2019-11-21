The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0217, beating the expected fix of 7.0209 and up from Wednesday's fix of 7.0118.
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1083 resistance
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The FOMC minutes on Wednesday had little to no impact on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY on the back foot on trade-war angst, bears eye break of trendline support
USD/JPY is on the back foot in a risk-off climate following the news that the US Senate unanimously approved a bill to place trade pressure on Hong Kong in support of democracy protesters and the Chinese officials responded angrily.
Gold bulls taking back control on trade-war angst, eye $1,487
Spot gold is currently trading at $1,473.51 at the time of writing, slightly off -0.08% having moved within a $12 range between $1,466.02 and $1,478.88. Gold has been in a chop in Asia on Thu as trade headlines take up the market's focus.
US existing home sales preview: Sales follow mortgage rates
Existing home sales expected to improve in October after Sept’s unexpected decline. Largest US housing category has recovered this year following January’s sharp fall. Home sales have climbed as mortgage rates have declined.