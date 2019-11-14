PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 7.0083 vs. Wednesday’s 7.0026

On Thursday, China’s central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0083 versus Wednesday’s fix at 7.0026.
Meanwhile, the PBOC skips the open market operations (OMO) for the third straight session while no Reverse Repos mature today.
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1016 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday, the market is ending the day virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD: Indecisive between 21-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo.
With the consecutive two Doji formations of the GBP/USD pair’s daily chart, the quote portrays traders’ indecision while taking rounds to 1.2850 amid Thursday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY keeps range around 108.80 despite poor Japanese Q3 GDP
The USD/JPY pair keeps its range around 108.80 region, little changed on the below estimates Japanese Q3 GDP first readout, as the Japanese yen continues to find support from the renewed US-China trade worries over the farm purchases.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
Powell Lauds Economy and Eschews Politics in Congressional Testimony
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck many of his long running themes in response to questions from members of the Congressional Joint Economic Committee during his twice-yearly economic testimony.