The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.9768 versus Thursday's fix at 6.9985.
AUD/USD extends losses as RBA's SoMP cuts GDP forecasts
The bearish pressures around the Australian dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD pair to fresh session lows near 0.6715 after the RBA's Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) cut growth forecasts and said the policy is expected to remain accommodative for some time.
USD/JPY ducks away from the 110 handle as USD softens ahead of NFPs
USD/JPY ranged between 109.80 and printed a fresh higher just above 110.00 in early Asia at 110.02. However, the pair is slipping away from here as markets prepare for the US data on the horizon to finish-up the week.
How to Trade January NFP
The next 24 hours will be an exceptionally busy one for the financial markets. The latest trade numbers are due from China along with US and Canadian employment reports. The USD extended its gains on Thu against all of the major.
Gold pauses two-day winning streak as pre-NFP trade bleak dominates
Gold prices flash modestly weak signals while flashing $1,565.25 mark during the Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal has started showing a less reaction to the recent catalysts amid pre-NFP trade bleak.
