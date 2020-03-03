The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.9516 versus Monday's fix at 6.9811.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops further to test 0.6500 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD extends losses to test the 0.6500 level in the last minutes, as markets weigh in the prospects of a likely targeted fiscal response to the coronavirus outbreak ahead of the RBA decision. RBA is expected to keep the rate unchanged but surprises can’t be ruled out.
USD/JPY testing the August rally's POC at 108.49, all eyes on central banks
USD/JPY is trading at 108.34 between a low of 108.20 and a high of 108.53 in Tokyo with the safe-haven yen underperforming following an impressive buying spree on Wall Street. USD/JPY ranging between 107.40 and 108.60.
RBA Preview: 25bp cut in the bag, 50bp cut possible, or a surprise hold and subsequent rally in AUD
The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on Tuesday to decide on its interest rate. The coronavirus and bush fires have been a likely catalyst for the market's higher pricing of a rate cut as soon as tomorrow from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Gold prices remain directed to $1,600, coronavirus, G7 call in focus
Gold prices mark 0.46% gains while taking the bids to $1,593 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The risk-tone remains light amid expectations of the global consolidated action to counter coronavirus (COVID-19).
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.