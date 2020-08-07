The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.9408 versus Thursday's fix at 6.9438.
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.7250 post-RBA SoMP
AUD/USD is off the 1.5-year highs and trades in the red above 0.7200 after RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) underscored economic recovery concerns. Broad US dollar rebound amid risk-off market mood and US-China tensions also add to the weight on the aussie.
Gold: Backs off from record highs hit in early Asia
Gold has pulled back from the record high of $2,075. The 4-hour chart shows a bearish divergence of both the relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. Daily chart indicators, too, are reporting overbought conditions.
USD/JPY: Depressed near 105.50 as risk dwindles ahead of US NFP
USD/JPY struggles for a clear direction after flashing three days of losses. US Senators fall apart in stimulus talks, pushed to ignore August vacation. Washington-Ottawa trade tussle, virus woes add to the risk-off mood.
Non-Farm Payrolls complicated by coronavirus and confusing data, dollar, gold implications
Are Non-Farm Payrolls expectations too high or too low? The resurgence of coronavirus, confusing leading indicators, and other factors complicate calculations. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph ...
WTI: Consolidates gains above $42.00 as MACD flirts with bears
WTI struggles to keep the previous day’s bounce from $41.80. The black gold snapped four-day winning streak the previous day before taking a U-turn from $41.80.