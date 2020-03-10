The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.9389 versus Monday's fix at 6.9260.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
While a downbeat reaction to the Chinese inflation data is widely anticipated, traders will look for lesser than expected negative impacts of the COVID-19 to restore the trading sentiment.
USD/JPY probes 103.00 after comments from US trigger risk reset
Having slipped near to 101.00 during the previous day, USD/JPY recovers to 103.00 as Tokyo opens for trading on Tuesday. The recent comments from the US policymakers seem to have triggered the risk reset.
Gold stays below $1,680 as trade sentiment recovers
With the global policymakers showing action plans to tame coronavirus (COVID-19), Gold buyers trim profits from the multi-year high to $1,671 as most markets in Asia open for trading on Tuesday.
WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60
Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session. While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses Dec 2018 low.
