The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.8954 versus Monday's fix at 6.9263.
AUD/USD on the offers sub-0.69 post-China's exports surge
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6900, as the sentiment around the Aussie dollar remains unperturbed by a big beat on the Chinese Exports and Imports data (CNY) for December. Markets continue to weigh in the negative impact of the Australian bushfire crisis.
USD/JPY takes on 110 handle for first time since May
USD/JPY has just taken on the 110 handle and printed a fresh high within the longer-term bull recovery at 110.12. Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. Overnight, Yen extended its Asian session gains to a high of 109.94.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The inflation sideshow
The consumer price index (CPI) is predicted to rise 0.3% in December as it did in prior month. Annual inflation is expected to rise 2.3% in December after a 2.1% gain in November.
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids
Gold slips to 11-day low as risk assets draw bids. Gold's price pullback continues amid risk-on action in the financial markets. Risk assets are drawing bids on continued easing of US-China tensions.
GBP/USD: Below 1.30, eyes head-and-shoulders support
GBP/USD ran into offers on Monday as expected and fell below 1.30, validating the sign of buyer exhaustion on the weekly chart. The pair now looks set to test the head-and-shoulders neckline support at 1.2960.