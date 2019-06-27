The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the Yuan reference rate at 6.8778 vs Wednesday's fix of 6.8701.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2700 post-UK political hustings
With the UK Prime Minister (PM) frontrunner Boris Johnson’s surprising comments on chances of the no-deal Brexit at the political hustings, followed by cross-party MPs’ plan to move forward to direct the Brexit.
USD/JPY eyes the 21-D EMA, supported on higher U.S. yields
USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.73, stuck in a tight range this Tokyo open between 107.66 and 107.79, albeit en-route for the 21-day exponential average. Overnight, the yen was weakest in the G10.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
US PCE Price Index Preview: It’s not deflation you know
The overall PCE price increase is expected to fall to 0.1% in May from 0.3% in April. Annual inflation is predicted to be stable at 1.5%. The core PCE monthly rate is forecast to be unchanged at 0.2% as is the yearly rate at 1.6%.