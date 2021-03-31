PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 6.5713 versus Tuesday’s 6.5641

China’s central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), has set the Yuan reference rate for Wednesday at 6.5713 versus Tuesday’s 6.5641.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears
EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Cardano price forming an explosive continuation pattern
Cardano price catapulted 9000% from the 2020 low to 2021 high, and the momentum carried the price beyond the all-time high set in January 2018. Over the last five weeks, ADA has been shaping a pennant pattern on the weekly chart.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.