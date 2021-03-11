PBOC sets yuan reference rate at 6.4970

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836. The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50.