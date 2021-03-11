PBOC sets yuan reference rate at 6.4970

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.4790 versus Wednesday's fix at 6.5106.
EUR/USD turns lower from the 23.6% Fib retracement
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836. The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900
GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.