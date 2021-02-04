The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.4605 versus Wednesday's fix at 6.4669.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.76 after Aussie trade data. The AUD/USD pair keeps gains, but remains below key hurdle following Australia's trade data release, which shows surplus ticked higher in December.
Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters
Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events.
DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break
Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.